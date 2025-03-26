Sunaree Marshall to lead King County’s HCD efforts

The King County Department of Community and Human Services has appointed Sunaree Marshall as the new division director for Housing and Community Development (HCD).

“Together, with our local and state partners, I am committed to fulfilling our commitments and continuing the critical work we do to tackle the housing affordability and homelessness crises through an equitable approach that addresses historic and persistent inequities disproportionately impacting Black, brown, and low-income communities across the county,” Marshall said.

Marshall joined HCD in 2019 and served as deputy director in 2022. She helped manage $425 million in funding for affordable housing initiatives. She has over a decade of experience in federal housing and community development work and previously served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Mongolia.