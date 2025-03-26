Some Washington schools urge international students to consider potential hurdles in travel plans

By Carolyn Bick

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

While Washington’s university and college campuses do not immediately appear to be warning international students against travel in the same way that some California schools are, at least two Washington schools have reminded students of potential hindrances to their travel plans.

In its recent newsletter to international students, the University of Washington (UW) wrote a short roundup of spring break travel tips. The roundup includes a section entitled, “Re-entry to the U.S.: What to Expect.”

“The decision to travel outside the U.S. always comes with risk,” this section reads. “Before departing the U.S., evaluate potential challenges you may encounter with re-entry.”

The section suggests students review the university’s informational page regarding travel outside the U.S., and notes that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol may ask students about their travel, studies, financial situation, and plans. The university also notes that border patrol agents may ask to inspect their belongings.

“Ultimately, it is your decision [as] to whether you want to travel outside the U.S.,” the section concludes. “We recommend you monitor the ISS Government Updates page to stay informed about any changes that may impact F and J international students while you are traveling or while you are in the U.S.”

The UW is on spring break this week, and the Northwest Asian Weekly could not immediately get in touch with anyone at the international student office.

Washington State University (WSU) students had their spring break earlier this month. WSU’s news and media relations director, David Wasson, said in an email that the university did not send out an advisory like the ones the California schools did.

“However,” he continued, “back before the annual holiday break in December, the Office of International Programs included a travel advisory as part of the weekly update email it sends to international students enrolled at WSU. That advisory encouraged students to be sure they are back in the United States prior to the start of spring semester and the federal administration change.”

WSU’s travel advisory page for the university’s past winter break suggests that students “keep in mind that the upcoming semester starts on January 6 and that we have a new federal administration coming later in January.”

“Please ensure you have returned to the United States and to your WSU campus prior to term start and administration change,” the advisory page reads.