Sikh Americans recognized in WA State Senate resolution

The Washington State Senate passed a resolution Friday recognizing the contributions of Sikh Americans to the state and nation.



The measure was sponsored by state Sen. Manka Dhingra, the first Sikh American elected to a state legislature in U.S. history.

“In a time when we are seeing a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment and hate across the country, it is more important than ever to make sure all people feel safe and welcomed,” Dhingra said. “Everything we do must uphold the values of this great state.”

Dhingra also reflected on the history of Sikh Americans in Washington, noting the painful legacy of the 1907 Bellingham Riots, when Sikh Americans were driven out. Dhingra pointed out that today, the county has a Sikh American serving as executive, Satpal Singh Sidhu.