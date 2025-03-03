Shasti Conrad appointed DNC Associate Chair

Shasti Conrad was appointed today as an Associate Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) by DNC Chair Ken Martin. Alongside Rep. Joyce Beatty and Labor Caucus Chair Stuart Applebaum, Conrad’s new role places her at the forefront of the party’s efforts to hold the Trump-Musk administration accountable and support Democratic values nationwide.

Conrad thanked Martin “for his faith in me and his recognition of the amazing work our state parties do to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Conrad highlighted Washington’s resilience during the 2024 elections, noting that the state was the only one to avoid a shift toward Republicans, thanks to strong organizing and a focus on popular economic policies.

“I look forward to using my new role as DNC Associate Chair to help the Democratic Party become more like Washington state and less like Washington, D.C.,” Conrad added.

Conrad is the first woman of color and the youngest person to serve as Chair of the Washington State Democratic Party. Conrad also worked on four presidential campaigns and served in the Obama White House’s Office of Public Engagement.

Conrad, a graduate of Seattle University and Princeton University, was adopted from Calcutta, India, and raised by a single mother in Portland.

