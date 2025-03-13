ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Seattle Police make drug arrests in Little Saigon

Police arrested 10 people and seized fentanyl, meth, cash and a gun during a drug operation targeting hotspots, including Little Saigon.

Officers increased patrols along 12th Avenue South, leading to several arrests near South Weller Street on March 10. Investigators saw a man and woman exchange drugs for cash and took both into custody, recovering fentanyl, meth and money.

In total, police seized more than 259 grams of narcotics, $1,900 in cash and a firearm with its serial number removed. Three of those arrested had felony warrants.

