Seattle celebrates Indian cinema 

The Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with the Museum of Pop Culture, kicked off the inaugural Indian Film Festival in Seattle with a star-studded opening event.

Over 100 guests attended the March 21 launch at MoPOP’s SkyChurch, including prominent figures such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Consul General of South Korea Eunji Seo, and Sam Cho representing the Seattle Mayor’s Office.

The evening featured a Bollywood dance performance by the Live2Dance Group, a reception offering Indian appetizers and drinks, and a screening of the popular Bollywood film, “English Vinglish.”