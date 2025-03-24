Seattle area celebrates Holi 

The Seattle area was alive with color and joy as thousands gathered to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, across multiple events this past weekend.

The Seattle Color Festival, held on Saturday at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center, drew crowds with its music, dance performances, and organic color powders.

The Phinney Neighborhood Association hosted a family-friendly Holi event at the Phinney Center on the same day.

And across the lake in Bellevue, the Holi celebration at Crossroads Park organized by the Bellevue Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, brought people together for music, food, and vibrant color throws.

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and the renewal of life. Known as the “Festival of Colors,” Holi is primarily celebrated in India, Nepal, and other parts of South Asia, but has also gained popularity worldwide.