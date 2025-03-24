ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

PSE_EmpowerMobility_HomeCharging

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Seattle area celebrates Holi 

Seattle area celebrates Holi 

By Leave a Comment

The Seattle area was alive with color and joy as thousands gathered to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, across multiple events this past weekend.

The Seattle Color Festival, held on Saturday at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center, drew crowds with its music, dance performances, and organic color powders. 

The Seattle Color Festival at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center on March 22, 2025. Courtesy: Bengali Friends and Families of Greater Seattle

A colorful crowd at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center on March 22, 2025. Courtesy: Bengali Friends and Families of Greater Seattle

Photo by Ruth Bayang

Even dogs couldn’t escape the bursts of color at the Seattle Center celebration. Photo by Ruth Bayang

The Phinney Neighborhood Association hosted a family-friendly Holi event at the Phinney Center on the same day.

And across the lake in Bellevue, the Holi celebration at Crossroads Park organized by the Bellevue Hindu Temple and Cultural Center, brought people together for music, food, and vibrant color throws.

From left: Hazel, Henna, and Crystal are all smiles at the Holi celebration at Crossroads Park in Bellevue on March 22, 2025. Photo from Henna Makol

Holi is a Hindu festival that celebrates the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and the renewal of life. Known as the “Festival of Colors,” Holi is primarily celebrated in India, Nepal, and other parts of South Asia, but has also gained popularity worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *