Northwest Asian Weekly

Roosevelt High student serves as page in WA State House

House Page Meera Singh with Rep. Gerry Pollet, March 6, 2025. Credit: Washington State Legislative Support Services

Meera Singh, a student at Roosevelt Senior High School, served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives last week. Sponsored by State Rep. Gerry Pollet, Singh is the child of Anne and Pradeep Singh of Seattle.

Pages perform a variety of duties, including presenting the flags, delivering messages to House members, and distributing materials throughout the Capitol campus. In addition to supporting the Legislature’s daily operations, pages receive civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.

