Ron Chew appointed president of AARP WA state

AARP has announced the appointment of Ron Chew as the new volunteer president for AARP Washington State, where he will lead efforts to advocate for the state’s 870,000 members and help guide the organization’s long-term vision.



“As an older adult myself, I recognize the importance of ensuring that people can age according to their desires and have the necessary supports in place,” said Chew.

A key focus for Chew will be supporting the state’s caregivers. Currently, over 820,000 Washingtonians provide unpaid care for older relatives, helping them stay at home.

Chew’s career includes more than a decade as editor of The International Examiner. He also served as the executive director of the Wing Luke Museum.