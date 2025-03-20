Ramadan Iftar brings Seattle leaders, Bohras together

The Seattle Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community hosted Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter, local mayors, and officials for their annual Ramadan Iftar dinner on March 14, fostering interfaith dialogue and community service.

The evening featured a Quran recitation, a message from Dawoodi Bohra leader His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, and a hands-on food packaging activity for the Holy Innocents Catholic Church Food Pantry, aligning with the community’s Project Rise initiative.

Guests praised the Bohras’ commitment to service and inclusion.

State Sen. Vandan Slatter said, “You care deeply about the environment, about education at the highest levels, public safety, technology, and you believe in service. And a lot of our government values and ideals reflect all of that. Right now, a lot of people are worried or scared. And I do believe that in order to feel safe in our community, to feel part of a community, we have to recognize our differences and celebrate them. And that’s something that you have shown and modeled here today.”