Police seize fentanyl, meth in CID arrest

Seattle police made an arrest on March 25 after recovering fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia during patrols in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Around 1 p.m., officers noticed a 17-year-old boy near 12th Avenue South and South King Street which is a SODA Zone (Stay Out of Drug Areas) known for drug activity. The teen was seen pulling out baggies with a white, clear substance and exchanging them for cash with several people. Officers watched as some of the buyers immediately smoked the substances after the transactions.

In one instance, the teen sold drugs to a man in a wheelchair, who paid with cash and a meal in a Styrofoam container. The teen was arrested and told police the drugs were for personal use and the money was from Social Security.

Police found 0.9 grams of fentanyl, 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, and $57 in cash on the teen. He was booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

This arrest is part of Seattle police’s ongoing efforts to address drug activity in high-traffic areas, including the Chinatown-International District and Aurora Avenue.