Phnom Penh Noodle House founder Sam Ung passes away

Sam Ung, the beloved founder of Phnom Penh Noodle House, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that profoundly impacted his family, team, and the community.



In a statement, his daughters, Dawn, Diane, and Darlene, shared the sad news on Facebook and reflected on his lasting influence.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of Sam Ung, the beloved founder of Phnom Penh Noodle House and our father,” the statement read.

Known for his passion for good food and dedication to his family, Ung’s life journey was shaped by unimaginable hardships, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to both his heritage and the future of his family.

Born in Battambang, Cambodia, Ung was just 20 years old when the Khmer Rouge regime took control in 1975. Ung survived the Cambodian genocide, spending years in forced labor camps, where he was subjected to grueling work and extreme deprivation. In his autobiography, “I Survived the Killing Fields: The True Life Story of a Cambodian Refugee,” Ung detailed how he was forced to clean sewage ditches, starve, and witness countless deaths.

In 1979, Ung fled to the Khao-I-Dang refugee camp on the Thai–Cambodian border, where he lived until eventually immigrating to the United States in 1980. He arrived with his wife, Kim, who was eight months pregnant, and with only two sets of clothes to his name.

After settling in Seattle, Ung became known for his work ethic and his passion for cooking, a craft he learned from watching others in Cambodia. His dedication led to the opening of Phnom Penh Noodle House, which became a staple in Seattle’s Asian community.

“His vision, dedication, and love for this restaurant shaped everything we are today,” his daughters stated on the restaurant’s Facebook. “He was not only the heart of our business but the guiding force behind the values that continue to define us.”

The family expressed their gratitude for the support of the community, thanking patrons for their loyalty over the years.

“We will carry forward his spirit, his passion, and his love for good food and meaningful connections,” they vowed.