Passengers sue after Delta-JAL collision at SeaTac

A lawsuit has been filed in federal court on behalf of passengers injured in a ground collision between Delta Air Lines and Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Feb. 5.

The complaint, filed this week by the Herrmann Law Group of Seattle, alleges that Delta passengers Danielle Robertson, her husband Vainqueur Nyotawagira, and their two young daughters suffered injuries in the collision.

According to Herrmann, the JAL aircraft had just landed from Tokyo and was taxiing to the gate when its right wing struck the tail fin of a stationary Delta plane. The impact jolted the Delta aircraft forward and to the right, creating a twisting motion that affected passengers on board.

“Considering that the JAL aircraft, fully loaded with passengers, luggage, other cargo, and remaining fuel, had to weigh in excess of 150 tons, coupled with the fact that it struck the Delta aircraft sideways producing a twisting impact, it is no wonder that many of the passengers suffered serious spinal sprains and strains,” Herrmann said.

The lawsuit claims the injuries worsened in the days following the incident, disrupting the family’s planned vacation.

The lawsuit seeks damages exceeding $75,000.