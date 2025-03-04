New video series alert: Stay connected with Asian Weekly Rewind & Asian Weekly Spotlight

Northwest Asian Weekly is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new video series: Asian Weekly Rewind and Asian Weekly Spotlight.

Asian Weekly Rewind will bring you a weekly roundup of the most talked-about AAPI news stories, both local and national. From major headlines to trending stories, we’re putting the spotlight on the stories that matter most, increasing visibility and engagement with the AAPI community.

Meanwhile, Asian Weekly Spotlight will connect you with the heart of the AAPI community, showcasing local businesses, providing reviews, and highlighting the inspiring Asian Americans who are shaping our future and giving back to the community.

Our mission is simple: to elevate AAPI voices, enhance community outreach, and meet our audience wherever they are—on the platforms they love. You’ll find our videos across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, making it easier than ever to stay connected and informed.

Asian Weekly Rewind goes live on Monday! Don’t miss out—subscribe to our channels now and be the first to experience a whole new way to engage with AAPI stories!

