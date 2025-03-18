New book shines a light on the impact of AAPI journalists

The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) has announced the release of Intersections: A Journalistic History of Asian Pacific America, a new book that chronicles the pivotal role of AAPI journalists in shaping the history of the AAPI community. The project was developed in collaboration with UCLA’s Asian American Studies Center (AASC).

“Journalism is the first draft of history, and all too often, journalism has perpetuated harmful stereotypes, erased, or misrepresented AAPI experiences and perspectives,” said AAJA Executive Director Naomi Tacuyan Underwood and Vice President of Journalism Programs Leezel Tanglao. “Through this book, we want to highlight the role of AAPI journalists and ensure they have a rightful place in our nation’s history.”

Among the events discussed in the book are the LA Uprisings, the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, and the 2023 Maui wildfires. In addition, the book features mini profiles of influential figures such as Connie Chung, Helen Zia, and Ann Curry, shedding light on their impact in advancing AAPI representation in media.

The project was co-edited by Lori Matsukawa, a co-founder of AAJA-Seattle, and former KING 5 anchor.

“The title ‘Intersections’ is no accident,” Matsukawa said. “It symbolizes the importance of AAPI communities being seen and heard and journalists passing this history on to the next generation.”