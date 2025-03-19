NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After Extended Mission

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams woke up on Earth on Wednesday morning, for the first time in nine months.

Williams returned to Earth on Tuesday evening after spending nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) along with fellow astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore. They splashed down off the coast of Florida aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, concluding a mission that was significantly longer than initially planned due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The mission, which began in June 2024, was originally intended to last just eight days. However, propulsion issues with the Starliner led to an extended stay on the ISS. Williams and Wilmore adapted to the prolonged mission, conducting over 150 experiments to advance human space exploration.

Prior to their return, Williams recorded a message expressing gratitude and anticipation, stating, “We are coming back before long, so don’t make those plans without me.”

Upon their return, the astronauts underwent medical evaluations and were reunited with their families.