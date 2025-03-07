KCLS debuts new library cards featuring work of local AAPI artists

Credit: Truong Nguyen/KCLS.

The artwork of local Vietnamese American artist Stacy Nguyen is featured on new library cards for the King County Library System.

“Dogs Camping was my third ‘dark horse’ and ‘non-serious’ concept offered up, and I was so amused and surprised it was picked and made it past the finish line!” she said.

Nguyen, also the former editor of the Northwest Asian Weekly, said KCLS expanded worlds and access for immigrant families like hers.

“The card is so meaningful to me because I love that my artwork can be held in someone’s hand. Art doesn’t just have to be on a wall and frame,” Nguyen said.

Credit: Truong Nguyen/KCLS.

Also featured is the work of Stevie Shao, a Chinese American illustrator and muralist from Seattle. She draws inspiration from the plants and animals of the Pacific Northwest.

Shao said she grew up participating in the summer reading programs, and in high school would kill time at the library reading magazines and looking for books.

Shao champions environmental stewardship, racial justice, and preserving historic community roots.

