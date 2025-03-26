Hobbs criticizes Trump’s election overhaul

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs sharply criticized a new executive order signed by President Donald Trump which aims to overhaul election procedures in the U.S.

Hobbs expressed concerns that the order could threaten the security, fairness, and accessibility of elections in our state.

“Washington’s elections are secure, transparent, and built on the work of experienced state and local officials who are committed to upholding the integrity and accessibility of our election process,” Hobbs said. He highlighted that Washington law counts all ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive later, a practice that could be jeopardized by Trump’s order.



In the 2024 General Election alone, over 250,000 Washington ballots were received after Election Day but were counted due to the state’s established procedures.

In addition to restricting mail-in voting, the executive order mandates that U.S. citizens provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. This would particularly impact military and overseas voters, many of whom may not have immediate access to qualifying documents like a U.S. passport or an enhanced driver’s license. Hobbs raised alarms that the requirement could disenfranchise eligible citizens, including many in historically underrepresented communities.

“The order directs a federal review of state voter list maintenance practices under the National Voter Registration Act, something Washington already does thoroughly and in compliance with federal law,” Hobbs said.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC) also responded strongly to the executive order, condemning it as an attempt to undermine civic engagement and disenfranchise immigrant communities, including Asian Americans.

“Voting is a fundamental right, not a privilege, for all who are eligible, and all eligible votes must be counted during elections,” said the AAJC in a statement.

The AAJC also expressed concerns about the database matching process, which they argue could disproportionately affect naturalized citizens. “Past attempts to match voter lists have already erroneously removed many eligible voters,” the group said.

“We will work closely with the Washington Attorney General’s Office to defend our state’s authority under the U.S. Constitution and ensure that every eligible Washingtonian can continue to make their voice heard,” Hobbs said.