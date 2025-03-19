Google settles racial pay bias lawsuit for $28M, denies wrongdoing

Google has agreed to a $28 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging that the company favored white and Asian employees over others in terms of pay and career advancement, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, led by former employee Ana Cantu, claimed that Hispanic, Latinx, Indigenous, Native American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Alaska Native employees were systematically placed in lower-paying positions and denied promotions compared to their white and Asian counterparts. Cantu, who identifies as Mexican and racially Indigenous, alleged that despite performing exemplary work over her seven-year tenure in Google’s people operations and cloud departments, she remained at the same job level while white and Asian peers received higher pay and promotions.

Google has denied any wrongdoing. Spokesperson Courtenay Mencini stated, “We continue to disagree with the allegations that we treated anyone differently, and remain committed to paying, hiring, and leveling all employees fairly.”

A final approval hearing is scheduled for September 11, 2025.