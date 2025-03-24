Former ICHS medical director to retire

Dr. Alan Chun announced he is retiring from International Community Health Services (ICHS) this spring, after 31 years.

“I would really want to appreciate all my patients who have stuck with me and given me the opportunities to be of service to them. And in exchange have given me their full trust.”

Chun grew up in Honolulu and received his medical degree from University of Hawai’i at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine. He joined ICHS in 1994 as its medical director and served for over a decade.

After his time as medical director ended, Chun stayed with ICHS as a family physician, serving patient families of all ages. He was pivotal in ICHS’ successful launch in 2019 of ICHS PACE, the first culturally responsive program in the region.



Last year, Dr. Chun was honored with the Healthcare Heroes Award from the Puget Sound Business Journal for his commitment to health advocacy and leadership in advancing care for Seattle’s communities of color.