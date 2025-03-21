Family missing after visiting Grand Canyon

Authorities in Arizona are asking for help locating a family of three—Jiyeon Lee, 23; Taehee Kim, 69; and Junghee Kim, 64. They were last seen on March 13 after visiting Grand Canyon National Park.

The three were traveling in a white 2024 BMW rental car with California license plates, en route from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas. GPS data places their vehicle on westbound Interstate 40 near Williams, Arizona, at approximately 3:27 p.m. that day. ​

On the same day, a significant multi-vehicle accident occurred on westbound I-40 near Williams, involving 22 vehicles, resulting in two fatalities and 16 injuries. It’s unclear if the missing family’s vehicle was involved. ​