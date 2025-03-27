Dr. Frank Li’s medical license suspended again 

Dr. Frank Li, whose medical license was suspended for nearly a decade, has had it revoked again for failing to meet post-reinstatement requirements, The Seattle Times reported. He had his license pulled in 2016 for mishandling opioid prescriptions at Seattle Pain Centers and for billing fraud, agreeing to pay $2.85 million for unnecessary urine tests billed to Medicaid and Medicare.

Last year, Li applied to have his license reinstated. The Washington Medical Commission agreed but set strict conditions, like completing a competency assessment and giving a peer group presentation. However, they revoked his license again in February after he failed to meet those requirements and missed a hearing.

Now, Li is involved in a new venture in Oregon with Immersive Therapies LLC, which runs a psilocybin service center, according to Willamette Week. His California medical license was also revoked in 2018 due to similar issues.



Willamette Week reported last year that the Oregon Health Authority granted Li permission to operate a psilocybin service center in November 2023. Immersive Therapies opened in January 2024.

