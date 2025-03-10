Bruce Lee statue in the works for San Francisco’s Chinatown

The Chinese Historical Society of America Museum (CHSA) announced the launch of the Bruce Lee Statue project on March 7, to honor the legendary martial artist and film star born in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1940.



The project is driven by the passion of Jeff Chinn, a huge Bruce Lee fan and lead guide for CHSA’s We Are Bruce Lee: Under the Sky, One Family exhibit, along with Mark Young, co-founder of Stand With Asians.

Young said, “This statue of San Francisco’s native son is both a tribute and an enduring symbol of resilience, unity, and empowerment. Bruce Lee broke barriers in film, martial arts, and in inspiring generations to stand tall in the face of adversity.”

CHSA is working with community representatives to determine the best location for the statue in Chinatown and has launched a fundraising campaign to cover the costs of fabrication, transportation, and installation. The Rose Pak Community Fund has committed $50,000 in seed money, and CHSA is seeking to raise an additional $150,000 through community pledges and partnerships.