Bellevue student participates in state page program

Jiadong Gu, a student at Bellevue High School, served as a page in the Washington State House of Representatives last week. Sponsored by State Rep. Amy Walen, D-Kirkland, Jiadong is the child of Xiaohui Gu and Dan Ou.

Pages take on various responsibilities, including presenting the flags and distributing amendments on the House floor. They assist with the legislative process while also receiving daily civics education, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings. Jiadong has an interest in debate and is exploring potential career paths in public service.