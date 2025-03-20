Bellevue City Council appoints Claire Sumadiwirya 

The Bellevue City Council on Tuesday unanimously appointed Claire Sumadiwirya to the Position 5 seat, which will be vacated by Councilmember Janice Zahn on March 28. Zahn resigned after being selected in January to represent the 41st Legislative District in the State House of Representatives.

Sumadiwirya, who has lived in Bellevue for over 30 years and owns a downtown small business, was one of five finalists interviewed by the council.

In her interview, Sumadiwirya outlined her priorities as public safety, education, sustainable growth, and quality of life.

The appointment is effective until the certification of the November 2025 General Election, when voters will elect a new councilmember for Position 5. The newly elected councilmember will serve the remainder of Zahn’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2027.