Authorities in the Dominican Republic search for missing American university student

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are searching for a 20-year-old university student from the U.S. who went missing in the popular tourist town of Punta Cana.

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 at a beach near the resort where she was staying with several friends, according to Civil Defense officials, who said the search for her continued on Sunday,

Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh.



Originally from India and a U.S. permanent resident since 2006, Konanki traveled to the Dominican Republic for spring break with friends.

Subbarayudu Konanki, Sudiksha’s father, described her as an ambitious and dedicated student, and that she had dreams of becoming a doctor.

He wants local authorities to broaden their investigation.

“They’re only looking in the water, but I want them to also investigate other possibilities including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking,” Subbarayudu told CNN. “We don’t think she would be able to survive for more than three days in the water and I think something else might’ve happened to her.”