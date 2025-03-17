A Stadium Makers’ District will increase housing and commerce around the CID

By Joel Ing, Affordable Housing Developer

The Seattle City Council is considering a proposal to amend zoning for portions of the Stadium District to include around 1,000 new housing units and workspace for craft industry. The proposed Stadium Makers’ District would be developed in areas adjacent to the public stadiums, historic Pioneer Square, and the Chinatown-International District.

The housing would be a 50/50 mix of affordable and market rate units with ground floor space for small maker businesses. These businesses are considered craft industrial—making things from food to bicycle parts, and all sorts of other creative endeavors.

As an affordable housing developer, I support new and creative solutions to address our growing housing crisis. This proposal helps as it will enliven an underutilized urban area resulting in increased commerce and improved safety in the area. The accompanying expansion of makers’ businesses has a dual benefit by expanding an important and cherished Seattle business model. Further, many of these businesses are owned and operated by women and people of color.

Within the proposal, there will be improvements to street safety for pedestrians, and subsidized workspace for those small businesses—many of whom have been displaced from the city already. This is an opportunity to provide affordable workforce housing and support local small businesses with easy access to I-5 and I-90, and walkable to all modes of public transportation.

The stadium organizations and community neighbors strongly support this important proposal. I encourage the City Council to vote yes for the Stadium Makers’ District on March 18.

If you also support this community investment, reach out to the City Council at council@seattle.gov.