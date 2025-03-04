A new chapter: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ set for TV adaptation

The film sequel may still be in limbo, but “Crazy Rich Asians” lives on.

Max is developing a television adaptation of the 2018 film that became a cultural milestone with its predominantly Asian cast. Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original film, will serve as the showrunner and executive producer. Jon M. Chu, the film’s director, is also on board as an executive producer, alongside author Kevin Kwan, whose book series serves as the foundation for the story.

The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television. SK Global Entertainment, which produced the 2018 film, is also involved in the television project. As the adaptation is in its early development stages, details about the cast and specific plotlines have yet to be announced.

This television adaptation follows the success of the original film, which grossed nearly $240 million globally on a $30 million budget.