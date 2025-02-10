Wing Luke Museum to hold special 100th birthday celebration in honor of Wing Luke and his lasting legacy

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Civil rights icon and community activist Wing Luke would have turned 100 on Feb. 18. But though he died prematurely at the age of 40, Luke has left a lasting legacy on Seattle.

“Wing Luke was a courageous leader whose meaningful work has left a lasting impact on our community,” Kamahanahokulani Farrar Law, interim executive director of the Wing Luke Museum, said. “At a time when it was not popular to do so, he challenged the status quo around fair housing and discrimination, which set the foundation for the community we live in today. I cannot help but wonder what he would have accomplished with more time in public service.”

To honor Luke and his many contributions to his community and the cause of civil rights, Wing Luke Museum is holding a 100th birthday event on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., as part of its year-long celebration of what would have been Luke’s 100th birthday. The museum is offering free admission for children up to the age of 17 that weekend, Feb. 14–16, so that families face less of a financial barrier to learning together about Luke and his legacy.

In addition to housing cases and anti-discrimination, Luke was dedicated to Indigenous-first fishing rights and cultural preservation. He was the first person of color in King County and the first Chinese American elected to the Seattle City Council (SCC). He fought to preserve some of Seattle’s most historic sites, including Pike Place Market, the Central Seattle Waterfront, and the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Before serving on the SCC, Luke served as Washington’s assistant attorney general in the Washington State Office of the Attorney General’s civil rights division. He was the lead attorney on Washington’s first cease and desist order, and represented the state, along with others, in housing discrimination work. Gov. Bob Ferguson later named the office’s division after Luke.

“The more I have studied Wing Luke’s work and accomplishments, the more my respect and admiration for him has grown,” Wing Luke Museum spokesperson Steve McLean said. “Aside from his preservation work to protect such treasures as the Pike Place Market, and his anti-discrimination work that helped to pave the way for fair housing, it is his many acts of kindness—his mentorship of younger people, his spontaneous picnics with his family, and other small, personal gestures—that have reminded me of just how truly special he was.”

During the Feb. 15 festivities, celebrants will be able to view artifacts from the museum’s collection, including his SCC desk, photographs from different points in his private life and public service, illustrations, books, and other personal items. The museum will also hang educational history banners, and staff will hand out refreshments and stickers.

Those interested in attending the event on Feb. 15 can learn more here.