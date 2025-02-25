Wing Luke Museum announces exhibition partnership with award-winning podcast “Ten Thousand Things”

By Staff

The Wing Luke Museum has announced its “Ten Thousand Things” exhibit, inspired by the award-winning podcast of the same name.

The exhibit was created in partnership with Shin Yu Pai, the podcast’s creator. Pai is also Seattle’s Civic Poet and a visual artist. Pai is one of the many artists featured in the exhibit, which invites viewers to think on the many objects and artifacts presented, and explore the stories that give these objects meaning and significance around identity, history, and culture.

“Both the Wing Luke Museum and the Ten Thousand Things podcast platform important and vital stories of the Asian American experience,” Pai said in a press release about the exhibit. “I believe this has the potential to be a powerful and meaningful partnership, because we are encouraging the community to take their inspiration and actively share images and stories of their own. I’m excited by the unique opportunity to take the storytelling directly to the community and potentially identify moving stories to share on a future Ten Thousand Things podcast.”

Exhibition objects include art, musical pieces, everyday artifacts, culinary objects, and family heirlooms. A few particular objects of note include a colorful Muslim garment, The Red Chador, by Anida Yoeu Ali, as well as Uranium Orbs by Etsuko Ichikawa. The piece Mask, contributed by Shin Yu Pai, will also be featured, as well as Tatung Steam Cooker, submitted by Tiffany Ran, and Abacus, submitted by Tomo Nakayama. Readers may find more contributors here.

The museum will host a members-only preview on March 6 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., and officially open the exhibit to the public on March 7.

In addition to Pai, the members-only night will feature keynote speaker Chera Amlag, who is also a Wing Luke Museum Board member and proprietor of Hood Famous; Kamna Shastri, the exhibit’s consultant; and music by Tomo Nakayama, a story contributor.

The exhibit will run through May 31, 2027.