When it comes to heart health, Asian cuisine has a lot to offer

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In February, matters of the heart are often pinned to Valentine’s Day. But the organ also needs physical care, in addition to emotional care. Heart health relies in part on our diet and exercise habits—and Asian cuisine, like all cuisines, has both healthy and unhealthy options that can impact the health of our hearts.

“The overall goal of eating heart-healthy is to improve our cardiovascular system and body, and to also provide the nourishment, vitamins, and minerals for optimal functioning,” said Angel Plannels, MS, RDN, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.



“People from different parts of the world eat in so many ways,” said Dr. Shanshan Chen, a Bastyr University associate professor in the Department of Nutrition and Exercise. “There are some famous healthy diets…such as the ‘Mediterranean Diet’ [and] there are healthy parts in a lot of different cuisines.”

According to the experts the Northwest Asian Weekly spoke to, a heart-healthy food means food that is high in fiber, healthy fats, lean protein, antioxidants, and is low in sodium. Foods to avoid, or eat in moderation, are those with high saturated and trans fats, a lot of sodium or refined sugar, and/or a lot of processed ingredients.



Because of this, it’s a good practice to eat fresh whenever possible. When you make your meals at home, you are able to have more control over what goes into them.

“Everything that we eat” is made up of fat, carbohydrates, and protein, explained Dr. Archana Rajan, medical director and doctor of family medicine at Virginia Mason-Franciscan Health in Bonney Lake.



Rajan also sees patients for weight loss management.



“It’s going to be the amount of those macronutrients that matters. Look for higher protein, moderate carbohydrates, and lower saturated fat,” she advised, adding that there is no single best diet for everyone. Rajan also considers the lifestyle of her patients, from what time they eat to how much of the day they spend sitting.

All diets have pros and cons. When it comes to many Asian cuisines, the pro is that they are often heavy on vegetables.



“We cook lots of different vegetables into many dishes and stews,” Chen said of the Chinese cuisine from her culture.



The keyword here, she said, is variety. One way to ensure you have variety in your food is to make your meal “colorful.”



“If they are naturally colorful,” Chen said of meals, “not like cereals (with fake colors), then that usually is a sign of heart-healthy [food].”



Chen also suggested reducing the amount of oil used and leaning towards steaming, boiling, and stir frying.

Oil is a big consideration in all cuisines and cultures. Rajan grew up with ghee, or clarified butter, as a major component of her Indian family’s mealtime.



“Don’t slather [ghee] on everything,” she counseled, but acknowledged this may be easier in theory than practice. Rajan herself does not remember a meal without ghee from her childhood, and knows how difficult it can be to manage one’s healthy habits while interacting with family.



“I know how hard it is,” Rajan said. “I know if I go home, that’s what I’m going to get.”



Rajan noted that, statistically speaking, the population most in danger of heart attack and heart disease is South Asian men. Rajan doesn’t usually advise her patients to cut out something altogether, but instead recommends that they cut back on certain food items, or to try substitutes. For instance, she said instead of rice—a staple of many Asian cuisines—one might try lentils or cauliflower rice.

Any diet, including an Asian diet, holds the capacity for healthy eating—it just depends on how food is prepared, Rajan said.

“Moderation is key,” Plannels agreed. “While traditional Asian diets were historically well-balanced, modern, processed versions of certain dishes can pose greater health risks…While it may not always be the same, there’s always an opportunity to choose a more nutritious option, especially as people age and face more health complications.”

Plannels pointed out that Asian populations, particularly South and East Asians, may have a higher risk of hypertension, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, regardless of body weight. Some factors go into this, including genetic predisposition, higher rates of visceral fat, and increased sensitivity to salt, Plannels said.

Plannels also said that modern society’s increased consumption of fast and highly processed foods has led to a rise in heart disease risk across the board.

Food is a big part of who we are, and it’s important to remember this, when prescribing diet shifts. Plannels remembers growing up in New Orleans, with food influences from his parents who were from Vietnam and Cuba.



“It was wonderful getting to grow up and enjoy the foods of my parents, as well as the delicacies of the Big Easy,” he said. “I love lots of Asian cuisines, but I really love Vietnamese and Thai food. It is the flavors, the abundance of vegetables, and the taste of seafood and pork that does it for me.”



“We need to respect everybody’s background and their culture,” Chen urged. Rajan, too, considers the overall person when recommending diet plans. It’s not helpful to tell someone to eat something they never will.

“Everybody knows that, at the end of the day, it is still an individual’s personal choice to make,” Chen said. “We cannot criticize or judge. We can say, ‘These are our recommendations.’”

Heart healthy recommendations, courtesy of Angel Plannels

Foods to eat:

Fatty fish, such as salmon and mackerel

Plant-based proteins, like tofu and tempeh

Leafy greens, including bok choy and napa cabbage

Seaweed, nuts, and seeds

Whole grains, such as quinoa, brown rice, and millet

Eating habits to incorporate:

Practicing portion control and mindful eating

Using chopsticks, which can slow down eating and encourage better digestion

Drinking tea, especially green tea , for its antioxidant benefits

Incorporating fermented foods like kimchi and miso to support gut health

Foods to consume in moderation:

Fried foods, like tempura, fried rice, and deep-fried snacks

High-sodium foods, including soy sauce, fish sauce, pickled vegetables, and ramen. Check to see if there are lower-sodium alternatives.

Refined carbohydrates. Instead of cutting out things like white rice, white bread, sugary bubble teas, and desserts, consider smaller portion sizes.

Processed meats, like lap cheong, SPAM, and certain cured or salty meats

Rajan also recommended readers to check out the American Heart Association’s website, which includes a downloadable fact sheet of heart-healthy foods tailored to Asian diets.

Kai can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.