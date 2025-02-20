Washington Superintendent Reykdal pushes back against federal threats to defund public education over DEI programming

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal today pushed back against the United States’ government’s threats to remove federal funding from public schools that engage in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Reykdal described in a statement a “Dear Colleague” letter his office had received from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Reykdal said that the letter claimed that DEI programs are discriminatory and illegal, and that the U.S. Department of Education will begin “assessing compliance with applicable laws and regulations based on the policy positions detailed in the letter––and institutions that are found to be ‘out of compliance’ may face a loss of federal funding.”

Such assessments will begin no later than Feb. 28.

“I want to be clear: Dear Colleague Letters do not hold the power of law,” Reykdal said in the statement. “The letter even states, ‘This guidance does not have the force and effect of law and does not bind the public or create new legal standards.’”

Since 1998, Reykdal said, Washington state law has prohibited discrimination or preferential treatment in public education on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, or national origin.

“I’ve advised Washington’s school districts that they should not make changes to their existing policies, practices, and programming in accordance with this letter,” Reykdal continued. “There are legal paths for the federal government to restrict federal funding, and a Dear Colleague Letter is not one of those paths.”

Reykdal also added that his office is continuing to stay engaged with the state Attorney General’s Office, and is considering legal options, in the event the federal government freezes or removes federal funding from Washington’s K-12 public school system.

“While the words have unfortunately been weaponized, diversity, equity, and inclusion have long been core components of our educational system,” Reykdal said. “These principles are the reason we provide a high-quality public education to all young people from all backgrounds and walks of life. Public education is a civil right in our country, and that in itself is DEI. I’m proud of the work we’ve done in Washington state, and we are not going backward.”

Reykdal earlier today released video remarks. The “Dear Colleague” letter he referenced can be found here.