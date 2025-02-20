Washington State Legislature holds Day of Remembrance ceremonies

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Hosted by Sen. Bob Hasegawa (D-Tukwila) and Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos (D-Seattle), the Washington State Legislature on Wednesday observed the Day of Remembrance.

The ceremonies—meant to honor the 125,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans the United States government incarcerated during WWII—included survivors of incarceration camps, members of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), Japanese American community leaders, and retired U.S. military colonels from the Nissei Veterans Committee honoring the 442nd Infantry Regiment.

Cub Scout Troop 252 of Seattle presented the colors and read a new House Resolution 4619, which honors Japanese Americans who suffered incarceration and relocation during WWII. Representatives unanimously adopted the resolution, and several gave speeches commemorating the day.

In the Senate, Hasegawa introduced Senate Resolution 8616, which also honors those Japanese Americans who survived incarceration. The Senate also unanimously adopted the resolution.