United States deporting Asian immigrants to South American countries

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The United States has been deporting hundreds of Asian immigrants to South America, according to multiple news outlets.

The BBC on Wednesday reported on a group of about 300 migrants, all deported from the U.S., being held in a hotel in Panama City. Many begged for help through hotel windows, holding up signs and writing “Help” on the glass.

“Others hang small signs with other messages such as: ‘We are not safe in our country,’” the BBC reported.

Many of these immigrants are Asian, the BBC said.

Panama’s president, José Raúl Mulino, has agreed to allow Panama to become a “bridge” country to deport migrants from the U.S.

NBC News reported that a group of undocumented Asian immigrants, 65 of whom are children, were deported on Wednesday to Costa Rica. Most of them are from China and Afghanistan.