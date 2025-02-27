The Asian American Foundation raises concern over MSNBC’s cancellation of Katie Phang, Alex Wagner shows

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Philanthropic organization the Asian American Foundation (TAAF) has said in a statement that it is “deeply concerned” about MSNBC’s decision to cancel the “Katie Phang Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

MSNBC announced the cancellations early this week, in addition to other restructuring plans.

The two shows, TAAF said, “brought insightful analysis, diverse perspectives, and much-needed representation to our media landscape.”

“Katie Phang and Alex Wagner have been powerful voices, not only as journalists, but also as trailblazers for the Asian American community,” TAAF continued.

Phang herself said in a statement on X that she was “stunned” at the news, and that regardless of her show’s cancellation, she would “continue to speak up, to speak out, and fight the good fight.”

TAAF’s statement also referenced a 2024 study showing that AANHPI representation in television news is the lowest it has been in more than a decade.

“Representation matters,” TAAF continued. “When Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) reporters and experts are at the table, they bring visibility to issues that are too often overlooked, challenge stereotypes, and inspire the next generation.”

TAAF noted that the loss of the Katie Phang Show, in particular, meant a loss of “a platform to uplift our voices, leaders, and stories” and that the loss “is a stark reminder of the challenges AAPIs continue to face in the media industry.”

“I was proud to platform more AAPI voices than any other cable show ever,” Phang wrote on X. “And I was, and remain, proud to have been one of the only AAPI hosts with her name on a show. Representation matters.”