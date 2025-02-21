Seattle Reign hires Lee Nguyen as assistant coach

By Staff

Women’s soccer team Seattle Reign has hired five-season women’s soccer league coach Lee Nguyen ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2025 season.

Nguyen will join Seattle Reign for the Coachella Valley Invitational, where the team will take on Nguyen’s former team, Angel City, on Saturday, Feb. 22. Nguyen was with Angel City as an assistant coach in 2024.

“I’m honored to join Seattle Reign FC and be a part of this globally respected and established club,” Nguyen said in a Seattle Reign press announcement. “This is an organization known for its high standards, competitive spirit, and incredible culture, and I’m excited to contribute to the team’s success. I can’t wait to get started and work alongside this talented group.”

Before becoming an assistant coach, Nguyen played soccer professionally for 17 years, including nine years playing in Major League Soccer for three different teams. Nguyen’s career extended outside the United States, as he played for several years for the Netherlands, Denmark, and Vietnam. Nguyen finished out his professional soccer career in 2020 with the New England Revolution.

“We’re thrilled to add Lee to our coaching staff and bring his experience to the Reign,” Seattle Reign’s head coach, Laura Harvey, said in the press announcement. “With more than two decades in the game as both a player and a coach, he brings valuable insight and quality to our group.”