More than 100 allegedly undocumented Indians, including children, deported to Punjab

The United States on Tuesday deported more than 100 Indian nationals accused of being in the United States without documentation. There were at least 12 children deported. The flight took off from San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 4 and landed in Punjab, India, Wednesday, Feb. 5.

In addition to the 12 children, among the 104 deportees are 48 other people under the age of 25. Most of the deportees are from Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab, while several are from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

There are about 725,000 undocumented Indians in the United States. The Business Standard reported on Monday that since 2022, border patrol agents have been apprehending more undocumented Indian immigrants than any other Asian group. Bloomberg reported last week that the United States plans to deport at least 18,000 undocumented Indian immigrants.

India is cooperating with the United States in accepting deportees, FirstPost reported.