MOPOP Unveils its Latest Exhibition Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form

This is sponsored content.

MOPOP is thrilled to announce our upcoming exhibition, Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form. In collaboration with the London-based Barbican Centre, this limited-run exhibition celebrates the profound impact of Asian comic art, honoring its historical roots while exploring new-age digital innovations. Featuring over 400 works from countries like Japan, China, India, Afghanistan, and Vietnam, it marks the continent’s largest-ever collection of original Asian comics. The exhibition highlights an array of key creators, characters, and beloved publications—from rare Japanese woodblock prints and Hindu scroll paintings to iconic Japanese manga—offering visitors an immersive look inside the multifaceted world of Asian visual storytelling.

Asian Comics unfolds across six dynamic sectors, each offering a unique lens on diverse stories and cultural landscapes. The first section, Mapping Asian Comics: Graphic Geography, introduces a carefully curated selection of artistic approaches, themes, and aesthetics, before flowing into Fables and Folklore: Traditional Myths and Legends, which reveals the vital role comics play in preserving traditional stories and religious beliefs. From there, Recreating and Revisiting the Past: Historical Memory examines pivotal moments in the culture’s history, and Stories and Storytellers: Artist Biographies delves into the lives of influential creators. Censorship and Sensibility: Freedom of Expression illuminates the complexities of politics, violence, and other adult content (please be advised, this section is 18+.) Finally, Multimedia: Beyond the Printed Page reflects on how the influence of graphic narratives are infused in other mediums, including cinema, fashion, and more.

Asian Comics: Evolution of an Art Form will be open at MOPOP from March 8, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Purchase your tickets online now and be among the first to experience this incredible new exhibition.

Exhibition curated and organized by the Barbican Centre. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder, and principal funder of the Barbican Centre.