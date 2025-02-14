Local JACL chapter holds Day of Remembrance at Fairgrounds

By Staff

Puyallup Valley chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) held its 47th annual Day of Remembrance at the Washington State Fairgrounds on Feb. 8.

The Day of Remembrance marks the anniversary of Executive Order 9066. The executive order imprisoned at least 125,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans during WWII. The fairgrounds used to be an incarceration camp, holding 7,500 Japanese and Japanese Americans from the Seattle area.

Organizers said that the sign-in book recorded double the number of people in attendance this year compared to last year. This year’s event saw about 250 people over last year’s 120 people. Attendees had the opportunity to view the Remembrance Gallery, which opened on Aug. 30, 2024, and listen to several speakers.