ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

PSE_2024_DemandResponse

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Local JACL chapter holds Day of Remembrance at Fairgrounds

Local JACL chapter holds Day of Remembrance at Fairgrounds

By Leave a Comment

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Puyallup Valley chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) held its 47th annual Day of Remembrance at the Washington State Fairgrounds on Feb. 8.

The Day of Remembrance marks the anniversary of Executive Order 9066. The executive order imprisoned at least 125,000 Japanese and Japanese Americans during WWII. The fairgrounds used to be an incarceration camp, holding 7,500 Japanese and Japanese Americans from the Seattle area. 

Organizers said that the sign-in book recorded double the number of people in attendance this year compared to last year. This year’s event saw about 250 people over last year’s 120 people. Attendees had the opportunity to view the Remembrance Gallery, which opened on Aug. 30, 2024, and listen to several speakers.

Survivors and descendants of WWII incarceration listen to speakers during the Day of Remembrance program. Puyallup Valley JACL / Theo Bickel.

Eileen Yamada Lamphere, President of the Puyallup Valley Japanese American Citizens League, addresses the crowd. Puyallup Valley JACL / Theo Bickel.

People read the names of people memorialized in the Remembrance Gallery. Puyallup Valley JACL / Theo Bickel.

Members of Tsuru for Solidarity, a group of survivors and descendants of WWII incarceration working to end immigrant detention today, pose with signs reading “Stop Repeating History!” and “Not OK in 1942! Not OK Now!” Puyallup Valley JACL / Theo Bickel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *