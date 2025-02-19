Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead in home

By Staff

Northwest Asian Weekly

Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on Sunday, the BBC reported.

A friend discovered Sae-ron’s body, after the 24-year-old actress failed to show up for a scheduled meeting. No immediate cause of death could be determined. There were no signs of foul play.

Sae-ron, who had been acting since the age of 9, took a hiatus from her career in 2022, after she was involved in a DUI incident that resulted in significant property damage. She was fined 20 million Korean won, or $13,815. Due to the controversy surrounding the DUI incident, much of her role in Netflix’s 2023 film, “Bloodhounds,” was edited out.

Sae-ron was best known for her roles in the films “A Brand New Life” and South Korea’s highest-grossing film of 2010, “The Man from Nowhere.”