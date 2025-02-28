King County Public Health department confirms first case of measles in an infant in 2025

By Staff
The first 2025 case of measles in an infant has been confirmed, with possible exposures at multiple locations throughout King County.
Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) said in a media release on Feb. 27 that they were informed of the positive case on Feb. 26. The infant may have been exposed to measles during travel abroad.
PHSKC said in the press release that those at the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed:
Feb. 20, 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Apple Store at Bellevue Square
213 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004
Feb. 21–Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m.–2:15 a.m., Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department
4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Feb. 24, 1 p.m.–4:15 p.m., Allegro Pediatrics – Bothell
11724 NE 195th St, Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011
Feb. 25, 1 p.m.–4 p.m., Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center
8301 161st Ave NE, Ste 308, Redmond, WA 98052
Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m., Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department
4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
