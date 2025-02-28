King County Public Health department confirms first case of measles in an infant in 2025

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

The first 2025 case of measles in an infant has been confirmed, with possible exposures at multiple locations throughout King County.

Public Health – Seattle & King County (PHSKC) said in a media release on Feb. 27 that they were informed of the positive case on Feb. 26. The infant may have been exposed to measles during travel abroad.

PHSKC said in the press release that those at the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed:

Feb. 20, 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Apple Store at Bellevue Square

213 Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA 98004

Feb. 21–Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m.–2:15 a.m., Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Feb. 24, 1 p.m.–4:15 p.m., Allegro Pediatrics – Bothell

11724 NE 195th St, Ste 100, Bothell, WA 98011

Feb. 25, 1 p.m.–4 p.m., Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center

8301 161st Ave NE, Ste 308, Redmond, WA 98052

Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m.–5:30 p.m., Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department

4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105