Hundreds attend CIDBIA’s Lunar New Year festival

By Becky Chan

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Video by Nuk Suwanchote and Empower Video Productions

“One who has been drenched by the rain is not afraid of a few dew drops,” an old Chinese proverb says. This certainly was the case for the hundreds of festival-goers, who didn’t seem to notice the wet weather, as they took part in this past weekend’s Year of the Snake festival in the Chinatown-International District (CID). Sponsored by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), the festival centered around Hing Hay Park. The festival featured cultural performances, traditional foods, and lion and dragon dances.

Right before the lion dance was about to begin, the rain got heavier—perhaps appropriate for the festival, as, in many Asian cultures, the rain is considered auspicious, bringing cleansing and renewal, growth and transformation.

And the rain did not dampen the spirits of the festival-goers. They stayed to see the lions come alive. They waited in long lines to taste the barbecued pork. They came together to celebrate the renewal the rain symbolized.