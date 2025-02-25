ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Hundreds attend CIDBIA’s Lunar New Year festival

Hundreds attend CIDBIA’s Lunar New Year festival

By Leave a Comment

By Becky Chan
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Video by Nuk Suwanchote and Empower Video Productions

“One who has been drenched by the rain is not afraid of a few dew drops,” an old Chinese proverb says.

This certainly was the case for the hundreds of festival-goers, who didn’t seem to notice the wet weather, as they took part in this past weekend’s Year of the Snake festival in the Chinatown-International District (CID). Sponsored by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), the festival centered around Hing Hay Park. The festival featured cultural performances, traditional foods, and lion and dragon dances.

Right before the lion dance was about to begin, the rain got heavier—perhaps appropriate for the festival, as, in many Asian cultures, the rain is considered auspicious, bringing cleansing and renewal, growth and transformation.

And the rain did not dampen the spirits of the festival-goers. They stayed to see the lions come alive. They waited in long lines to taste the barbecued pork. They came together to celebrate the renewal the rain symbolized.

The Dragon Dance welcome participants to the celebration. Photo by Becky Chan.

David Leung dedicates the two lions to his parents, who were long time community activists. Photo by Becky Chan.

The crowd watches the dragon dance in the rain. Photo by Becky Chan.

Prosperity a plenty. Photo by Becky Chan.

The volunteer first aid team of the International District Emergency Center were not busy despite the record crowd. Photo by Becky Chan.

David Liang awaiting the start of the dance. Photo by Becky Chan.

Emmy Robinson shows off her red envelope. Photo by Becky Chan.

(Left) Adalyn Law danced around the Laughing Buddha at Hing Hay Park. Photo by Becky Chan.

Kassie Manalo, left, and Raven Ruiz of Seattle got some BBQ. Photo by Becky Chan.

Emily dressed for the occasion. Photo by Becky Chan.

No rain can stop the Truongs from eating their baos. Photo by Becky Chan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *