Friends of Little Sài Gòn opens call for artwork for exhibit marking 50th anniversary of end of war in Vietnam

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the end of the war in Vietnam, Friends of Little Sài Gòn has put out a call for community artwork for an exhibition called, “Our Past, Our Present, Our Future.”

The call, which opened for submissions on Feb. 4, invites community members, organizations, institutions, and advocacy groups to co-create an art exhibit “showcasing the stories of Vietnamese refugees in King County over the past 50 years.”

“The Vietnamese community here has experienced hardships and pain, but also tremendous growth and healing,” the call reads. “How do we showcase the resiliency of the Vietnamese spirit? How do we honor our history and foster the next generations?”

The exhibit will open at Yuan Ru Art Center on April 26, and be on view until May 17. Artists of all mediums are invited to apply, and all art and historical artifacts will be accepted. This includes both two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces of art, multimedia pieces, and historical photographs and stories. It also includes painting, sculpture, collage, and film.

The call for submissions closes on March 21. A committee will select art for the exhibit. Artists whose work is chosen will receive a $150 stipend.