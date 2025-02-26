Federal judge blocks ICE raids at Sikh temple, Baptist fellowship, different Quaker groups

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A federal judge on Monday blocked Trump administration-ordered immigration raids on Sikh, Quaker, and Baptist places of worship, the Hill reported.

The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang, wrote that while his ruling is not conclusive, and does not resolve the matter of First Amendment rights and religious protection compliance, the policy’s “lack of any meaningful limitations or safeguards on such activity likely does not satisfy these constitutional and statutory requirements as to Plaintiffs, and that a return to the status quo is therefore warranted until the exact contours of what is necessary to avoid unlawful infringement on religious exercise are determined later in this case.”

Chuang wrote that the places of worship that sued had noted a decline in attendance and participation in activities, particularly at the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Sikh Temple Sacramento.

Chuang’s ban does not apply nationwide. It only applies to the specific groups that sued.