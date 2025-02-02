Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001366, 2023 BRIDGE RAILING UPGRADES REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 02/18/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Improvement of various bridges in King County by removing existing bridge railings and installing new bridge rail, guardrail, guardrail anchors, end terminal section, transition section, bridge deck reinforcement, beam guardrail reflectors, grinding stumps, installing mailbox supports and other work.

Estimated contract price: $1,006,432.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001367, Professional Services for King County Vulnerable Roads Study; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 4, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $225,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award. Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001353, CEDAR HILLS REGIONAL LANDFILL AREA 8 CLOSURE AND AREA 9 DEMOLITION AND EXCAVATION – REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on FEBRUARY 20, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 20% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 15% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This project involves the interim and final closure for Refuse Area 8 Stage 1, and the demolition and excavation of Area 9. Work in Area 8 includes but is not limited to, installation of an interim and final cover system using geomembrane or other geosynthetic materials, installation of erosion and sediment controls, installation of landfill gas system components, stormwater ditches, conveyance systems, stripping and subgrade preparation, installation of a contaminated stormwater flap, and all other work in the contract documents. Work in Area 9 includes but is not limited to stockpile removal, soil and underground storage tank removal, demolition of building foundations and structures, sediment and erosion controls, utility and infrastructure removal, installation of conveyance piping, stormwater ditches and controls, installation of seep controls, and all other work in the contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $59,215,133

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001332, Engineering Services for the Fall City Corridor Traffic Safety Study Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 3, 2025.

This project-specific, cost-plus fixed fee contract is funded, in part, by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and applicable federal requirements apply.

Be advised that this project will be held to Federal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) requirements found in Exhibit K of the solicitation documents.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) participation for this federally funded work shall be at least 18%.

King County solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in engineering, transportation planning, project management and coordination, data collection, and corridor documentation and recommendations.

King County reserves the right to amend the terms of this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description: Work to be performed by the consultant consists of performing a Corridor Traffic Safety Study for two rural arterial roadways located within the rural town of Fall City. The proposed study will reinforce traffic safety and non-motorized mobility in the Fall City rural

town center by identifying potential pedestrian improvements of the town’s two arterial county road corridors: 332nd Ave SE and a short section of Preston-Fall City Road SE. The major features of the study will serve as the first step in developing a comprehensive understanding of pedestrian travel needs throughout Fall City. This initial study will result in three products: 1) data collection and documentation of the corridors’ use and significant constraints, including any drainage, safety, and Right-of-Way (ROW) issues, 2) identification of site-specific improvement concepts that may be used for future capital programming and funding acquisition efforts, and 3)

development of roadway cross-section concepts to be considered as potential supplements to the King County Road Design and Construction Standards.

Estimated start date is June 2, 2025. Estimated completion date August 31, 2026.

Evaluation Criteria: Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria. Qualifications of Proposed Project Manager, Qualifications/Expertise of Firm, Ability to Meet Schedule, Approach to Project, Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards, Past Performance/References and Approach to Meet the DBE Goal. Interviews: Will be conducted with three or more of the most highly qualified consultants following submission and evaluation of proposals.

Submittals shall be submitted electronically through the County’s E-Procurement system no later than 12:00 PM on March 3, 2025. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): King County, in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the ADA, commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing debhall@kingcounty.gov or by calling collect Debbie Hall, 206-263-7873

Title VI Statement: King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Dates of publication in the Seattle Times: 02/03/2025 and 02/10/2025.

Dates of publication in the Daily Journal of Commerce: 02/03/2025 and 02/10/2025.

Posting on OMWBE Bids & Contracting Opportunities webpage: 02/03/2025.

Prospective proposers can view more details including the detailed Scope of Work, Evaluation Criteria, and Submittal Requirements at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001345 OPENS: 2/20/2025

RFP-Agricultural Sector Study

KC001370 OPENS: 2/4/25

Mobile Office Trailer Rental

KC001307 OPENS: 2/21/2025

Organizational Development On-Call services

KC001331 OPENS: 2/20/2025

Trauma-Informed Prevention and Intervention Consultant for Homeless Service Providers

Pre-Submittal Conference: Thursday, 1/30/2025 at 2:00PM, PT via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001348, Engineering Services for Brightwater Facilities Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on March 3, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $5,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $65,000,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Samol Hefley, shefley@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-6195

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001354, WEYERHAEUSER KING COUNTY AQUATIC CENTER (WKCAC) BANQUET HALL ROOF REPLACEMENT; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 on FEBRUARY 13, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Demolition of the existing roof membrane, testing and selective demolition of existing insulation, replacement of removed insulation, and installation of a new roof membrane with additional insulation.

Estimated contract price: $557,774.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001350, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering Services for Airport Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on February 24, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001346 OPENS: 1/29/25

Supply & Delivery of Glock Handguns and Magazines

BID DUE DATE: 02/12/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS