Chinese community of Greater Seattle to hold fifth annual Chinese Expulsion Remembrance March

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

On Sunday, the Chinese community of Greater Seattle will hold its fifth annual march to remember the Seattle Chinese Expulsion of 1886.

The march will begin with a short program at Hing Hay Park at 10 a.m., and will be followed by a march to the waterfront, where 350 of Seattle’s Chinese residents were forced to board a ship for San Francisco, where they were then deported to China.

The event serves as a remembrance of the expulsion and a celebration of the many contributions Chinese Americans have made to the region and throughout the country.