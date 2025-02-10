Chase Bank and SPD to hold educational talk to educate public on how to avoid romance scams

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Chase and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will hold an informational meeting to teach people how to protect themselves from fraud and financial scams that often involve fake romantic overtures.

The free, in-person event will take place on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at Kin On Seattle Community Center. Cantonese and Mandarin translation services will be provided by Age Friendly Seattle.

According to a survey, online dating site Match.com reported that one in 10 users of their site reported encountering a romance scammer. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that consumers in 2021 lost more than $5.8 billion to fraud, a significant number of which was related to identity theft and online scams. The FTC said that this was higher than previous years.

Attendees of Wednesday’s guided discussion at Kin On Seattle will learn how to better protect themselves from becoming a love scam victim, and what to do if a loved one is the victim of fraud or identity theft. The discussion will also include a Q&A section at the end.

To register, visit Chase’s webpage. Attendees must register by Feb. 11.

More information about the event can be found below.

When: Feb. 12, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Where: Kin On Seattle Community Center, 4416 South Brandon St., Seattle, WA

Who: Chase Community Manager Rocky Fong

SPD Det. Derek Sandbeck, Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Division