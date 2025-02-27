California Congressman Derek Tran introduces bill to protect veteran jobs

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

California Rep. Derek Tran (CA-45) has introduced the Protect Veteran Jobs Act. The bill is meant to reinstate any veteran whom Elon Musk purged from the federal workforce, at the behest of and empowerment by President Donald Trump.

The bill would also require each executive branch agency to report to Congress every quarter the veterans who have been removed or dismissed from federal positions, and justify the firings.

Tran served in the U.S. Army, and worked as a worker’s rights attorney. His background informed the bill, a press release about the act said.