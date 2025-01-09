Union to hold bus procession in honor of slain King County Metro Bus Operator Shawn Yim on Jan. 10

To honor the life of King County Metro Bus Operator Shawn Yim, who was killed on the job, and demand better protections and safety measures for workers and riders, ATU Local 587-Seattle, WA will be holding a Bus Procession on Friday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial at 11 a.m. at Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA.



Those speaking at the memorial are U.S. Senator Patty Murray, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, ATU International President John Costa, ATU Local 587 President/Business Agent Greg Woodfill, King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison, colleagues, and friends of Yim.

The event is open to the public.



“We want to celebrate the life of our Union Brother Shawn Yim, who was tragically stabbed to death on the job,” said Local 587 President/Business Agent Greg Woodfill. “Shawn’s murder in the line of duty is a tragedy that we all knew was coming. It is long overdue for real changes to ensure our members and riders are safe on our transit system.”



After Yim’s murder, the union demanded King County Metro and the County improve safety measures on the transit system, including secure compartments for bus drivers, an increase in the number of Metro transit police officers, increased and routinely scheduled training, and the creation of a regional task force on transit safety and security.



“We are gathering to pay tribute to our ATU Brother Shawn Yim, a man whose life was tragically cut short doing his job to serve his community,” said ATU International President John Costa. “His death is a reminder of the dangers our members confront daily. In Shawn’s memory, our Union remains steadfast in our mission to ensure that every member returns home safely to their loved ones.”