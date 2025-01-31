Trump tariffs will cost every American an extra $1,000 per year, state Democratic Chair Conrad says—but it could be more

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

By Leave a Comment

By Staff
NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Following news of President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and Canada, Washington’s Democratic Chair Shasti Conrad expressed concern over the projected consequences—namely that every single person living in the U.S. would have to pay an average of $1,000 more per year for basic necessities, such as food and gasoline.

Flanked by King County chair Shasti Conrad, Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks about his candidacy, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Showbox Theater in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

“Besides violating his campaign promise to lower costs for American families, this also creates dangerous brinkmanship with our allies, imperiling our nation’s economic standing,” Conrad said in a press statement. “Everyone should remember this day as they go to the grocery store next week and see higher prices caused by one person—Donald Trump.”

Trump is also considering an extra 10% tariff in goods coming from China. The Peterson Institute estimated that the total tax burden on Americans from all of Trump’s proposed tariffs will be at least $2,600 per year.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that they were ready to respond, should the tariffs indeed go into effect as-slated on Saturday, Feb. 1. Tariffs will be collected starting March 1.

Reuters also reported that Trump’s decision to impose tariffs will “threaten to disrupt nearly $1.6 trillion in North American trade and effectively end a 30-year free trade system that has deeply integrated the three economies.

